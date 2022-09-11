AFC South play kicks off Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans. Indianapolis is the preseason favorite in the division at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Texans are considered heavy longshots. Sunday marks the debut for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who will be under center in Indy after a decorated run from 2008 to 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Colts vs. Texans is set for 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston. Caesars lists Indianapolis as a seven-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds, while the over/under for total points is 46. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Colts vs. Texans

Colts vs. Texans date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Colts vs. Texans time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Texans TV: CBS

Colts vs. Texans streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Texans vs. Colts

For Colts vs. Texans, the model is backing Indianapolis to cover. It's the largest NFL spread at Caesars on the Week 1 NFL schedule, and it's a bit uncommon to see a road team laying this many points.

But that speaks to the talent Indianapolis has at it takes on a rebuilding Houston squad. The Colts return reigning rushing champion Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, who has the benefit of running behind one of the league's best offensive lines. Ryan, meanwhile, has the chance to bring the stability the Colts have lacked at recent years at quarterback.

Houston, meanwhile, went just 4-13 in 2021. The model projects that the Texans, who ranked 30th in scoring offense last season, will struggle to move the ball against a Colts defense that ranked in the top 10 last year. Houston musters just 18 points in the simulations, helping Indianapolis cover almost 60% of the time.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

