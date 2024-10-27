The Houston Texans (5-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (4-3) are set to face off for the second time this season in NFL Week 8 on CBS and Paramount+. C.J. Stroud and Texans have a narrow lead in the AFC South standings after their three-game winning streak was snapped by a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Colts got to above .500 for the first time this season thanks to a 16-10 against the Miami Dolphins. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Colts vs. Texans

Texans vs. Colts date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Texans vs. Colts time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Texans vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Texans vs. Colts, the model is backing Houston to cover the spread at home. Indianapolis played a very competitive game when these teams faced each other in Week 1, and the Colts could get a boost in Week 8 with running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) expected to play. That being said, quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 2 and the Colts need all the help they can get on offense in a hostile building.

Stroud had an uncharacteristic performance against the Packers in Week 7, completing 10-of-21 passes for just 86 yards with no touchdowns. He is expected to have a bounce-back game against Indy, even without Nico Collins (hamstring) in the receiving corps. Houston has also beaten the Colts in three of the last four meetings between these divisional rivals, a big reason why the model likes the Texans to cover in over 60% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.