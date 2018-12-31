Colts vs. Titans final score, takeaways: Andrew Luck, Indy's defense dominate Tennessee, will face Texans in playoffs

For the Colts and Titans, the playoffs start right now. Indy overcame a 14-point home deficit against the Giants last week while Tennessee eventually wore down the Redskins to set up this Sunday-night showdown. Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger last Saturday, won't suit up, which means Tennessee's postseason hopes lie with ... Blaine Gabbert. The Colts, meanwhile, have injury concerns of their own but they also have the front runner for Comeback Player of the Year and legit MVP candidate: Andrew Luck.

The playoffs started in Week 17 for the Colts and Titans, and now the winner is officially headed to the postseason. In the days leading up to Sunday night's get-together there were plenty of reasons to think Indianapolis had the advantage. For starters, Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota, who was injured in last week's win over the Redskins, wasn't healthy enough to play. That meant Blaine Gabbert would be tasked with winning the biggest game of the season for Tennessee. There's also this hard-to-ignore stat: Andrew Luck came into the game with a 10-0 record against the Titans.

Ten wins. No losses.

And now we can make it 11 after the Colts held on for a to a 33-17 win, setting up a wild-card matchup against the Texans next Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Colts started strong and then hung on for dear life

First things first: Nobody was taking the Colts seriously at the start of the season. They started 1-5 and no one knew whether we'd ever see the old Andrew Luck ever again. But then a funny thing happened over the final two months. Indianapolis' offensive line morphed into one of the best units, Luck regained the form that made him one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks, and the defense -- the defense! -- balled out. Which brings us to Sunday evening, where the Colts' victory was their ninth in 10 games, and made them one of the "team's nobody wants to face in January," along with the Ravens and Eagles.

For an idea of just how good this offensive line has been, consider this: They're No. 8 in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders and No. 3 in pass protection. A season ago they were 18th in both categories. Meanwhile, Luck went five games during the middle of the season without being sacked a single time, and he came into Week 17 having been sacked just 17 times. And the Titans didn't get to him until early in the fourth quarter, and by then IT WAS TOO LATE.

The Colts' offense was humming early. After forcing a Tennessee three-and-out, Luck and the running game, with the O-line leading the way, orchestrated a 12-play, 92-yard drive that ended with Dontrelle Inman hauling in a laser in the back of the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN INMAN!

TOUCHDOWN INMAN! pic.twitter.com/FMGfi86QGc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2018

Interestingly, the Titans came after Luck on that first drive and they never got close.

And after another quick Tennessee series, Luck got right back to work. Sixteen plays and 92 yards later, he again found the end zone, this time courtesy of tight end Eric Ebron, who is a legit Comeback Player of the Year candidate even though he never went anywhere.

LTE 📶

LUCK TO EBRON!

CAN YOU HEAR US NOW?! pic.twitter.com/ZieoNjNQgo — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2018

Here's a not-so-fun fact if you're a Titans fan: That was the first time all season that Tennessee had allowed a touchdown pass to a tight end. In fact, the Titans ranked sixth in the league in covering tight ends but you wouldn't have known it on Sunday because early in the third quarter, Ryan Hewitt(!) scored:

LUCK TO HEWITT!



That ties Drew Brees and Matt Ryan for the most targets to catch a touchdown in a single season in @NFL history (13). pic.twitter.com/rP68g0OI1R — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2018

That's tight end Ryan Hewitt, for those of you who are unfamiliar, though we wholly understand because a) that was Hewitt's first catch of the season and b) that was Hewitt's first NFL touchdown reception and he's been in the league for five years.

But it wasn't all unicorns and rainbows for Luck; with the Colts cruising, 14-0, he somehow thought this was a good idea.

The Titans only rushed four, Luck was under no real pressure, and he talked himself into throwing an ill-advised arm punt from near his own goal line. Rarely does anything good come of such risks, and this was no different. Jayon Brown made it a one-score game.

Then things got nuts.

The Colts went three-and-out on their next drive and the momentum belonged to the Titans ... right up until the moment Adoree Jackson got brain lock.

But Brown again came up big, forcing a Marlon Mack fumble on the next series.

But the Titans could only muster a field goal before the half to cut the lead to seven points. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Tennessee's best chance to tie the game went up in flames, courtesy of a poor decision from Gabbert.

It's hard to pin this on the backup quarterback, however; there's a reason Gabbert isn't a starter and the Titans will have to figure out this offseason how they're going to protect Mariota, who has missed seven games since 2015 but been less then fully healthy for parts of the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, the rest of the AFC should be very concerned about this Colts outfit. Remember back in August, when Luck hadn't even thrown a ball 30 yards downfield and we were all wondering if he was the next coming of Chad Pennington?

Turns out, we couldn't have been more wrong; Luck is the Comeback Player of the Year (maybe he'll share it with Ebron) and he deserves some MVP consideration for what he's done.

We haven't talked about this Colts defense but they have a lot to do with this team's success. They came into this game as the 12th-best defense in the league, according to Football Outsiders. This is noteworthy because under defensive-minded Chuck Pagano the last two seasons, they finished 27th and 29th. But defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has this group flying to the ball and no one personifies this better than rookie second-round pick, linebacker Darius Leonard.

THE MANIAC! 😈



Darius Leonard now holds the franchise record for tackles in a single season. pic.twitter.com/WnO2UhQYKX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2018

Perhaps it was fitting that Leonard intercepted Gabbert with just under two minutes to go to seal the deal.

Now the Colts, a year after managing just four wins and wondering if Luck would ever play again, are not only a lot of fun to watch but an extremely dangerous playoff team.

Before we go, one more thing, which may have been the most surprising thing we saw on Sunday night ...

Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri and his Hall of Fame beard

Yes, 46-year-old Adam Vinatieri striped a 53-yarder in the second quarter to give the Colts a 10-point lead but the biggest story regarding the future Hall of Famer was his "It's so white it's purple!" beard. Behold:

