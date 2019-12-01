Colts vs. Titans: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 6-5; Tennessee 6-5

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Tennessee and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in an AFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tennessee will be strutting in after a victory while Indianapolis will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Titans took their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week by a conclusive 42-20 score. Tennessee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, and QB Ryan Tannehill, who accumulated 259 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tannehill's 65-yard TD bomb to WR A.J. Brown in the third quarter. Tannehill's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Indianapolis was not quite the Houston Texans' equal in the second half when they met last Thursday. It was a hard-fought contest, but Indianapolis had to settle for a 20-17 loss against Houston. RB Jonathan Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 104 yards and one TD on 26 carries.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Titans going off at just a 1-point favorite. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

It was close but no cigar for the Titans as they fell 19-17 to the Colts the last time the two teams met in September. Can the Titans avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.09

Odds

The Titans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Colts.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Colts as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Indianapolis have won seven out of their last nine games against Tennessee.

Sep 15, 2019 - Indianapolis 19 vs. Tennessee 17

Dec 30, 2018 - Indianapolis 33 vs. Tennessee 17

Nov 18, 2018 - Indianapolis 38 vs. Tennessee 10

Nov 26, 2017 - Tennessee 20 vs. Indianapolis 16

Oct 16, 2017 - Tennessee 36 vs. Indianapolis 22

Nov 20, 2016 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Tennessee 17

Oct 23, 2016 - Indianapolis 34 vs. Tennessee 26

Jan 03, 2016 - Indianapolis 30 vs. Tennessee 24

Sep 27, 2015 - Indianapolis 35 vs. Tennessee 33

