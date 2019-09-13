Colts vs. Titans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from advanced computer simulation

Get ready for an AFC South battle as the Titans and Colts face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Downtown Nashville. The Titans stomped the Browns in Week 1, winning by 30 despite going off as 5.5-point underdogs. The Colts were getting six points at the Chargers, but pushed in a 30-24 final. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, filling in for the retired Andrew Luck, held his own last Sunday, throwing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee is favored by a field goal in the latest Titans vs. Colts odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43.5 after opening at 44. Before you make any Colts vs. Titans picks and NFL predictions for the second week of the season, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Now, it has simulated Titans vs. Colts 10,000 times and the results are in.

Despite adding Odell Beckham in the off-season, the Browns mustered just 13 points last week against an underrated Titans defense. Tennessee won its matchup against Cleveland by a decisive 43-13 score, picking off quarterback Baker Mayfield three times. Titans running back Derrick Henry looked sharp, as he picked up 84 yards on the ground on 19 carries and caught one pass for 75 yards.

Indianapolis got a solid performance out of running back Marlon Mack in Week 1, who rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Still, the Colts were careful with the ball and didn't turn it over. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, largely left for dead in Fantasy football drafts, went off for an 8-87-2 stat line.

Last season, Tennessee was third in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 21, or barely more than one per game. The Colts, meanwhile, went 9-8-1 against the spread.

