Colts vs. Titans odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, best predictions from advanced model on 16-6 run

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Tennessee Titans by four touchdowns earlier this season, but plenty has changed since then. Titans running back Derrick Henry has emerged as a one-man wrecking crew, rushing for almost 500 yards and seven touchdowns the last three weeks en route to wins over the Jaguars, Giants, and Redskins by a combined score of 71-25. Now, the Colts and Titans face off on Sunday Night Football. The winner goes to the NFL playoffs, while the loser's off-season starts on Monday. With Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota possibly sidelined with a stinger, the Titans are 4.5-point home underdogs, while the Over-Under is 43.5 in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds. Before you lock in any Colts vs. Titans picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, check out the results from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Now, it has simulated Colts vs. Titans 10,000 times and the results are in.

The computer knows the Colts are a different team from earlier this season, winning eight of nine after starting the year 1-5. Andrew Luck has been a huge part of that, of course. The star QB has thrown for 4,308 yards and 36 touchdowns, and he dominated the Titans on Nov. 13, going for 297 yards and three scores in a 38-10 win to move to 10-0 all-time against his AFC South rivals.

The Colts' pass game has been hard to stop now that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is back to his old self after a miserable 2017 when Luck was on the shelf (shoulder). Hilton has 74 receptions for 1,209 yards, while tight end Eric Ebron has been an added weapon with 690 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Colts' defense ranks 11th in yards allowed and 13th in points per game (21.8). It's been a team effort against the pass, especially, with 13 interceptions from 11 different players.

But just because Luck and the Colts are rolling doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread.

The model also knows the Titans certainly have the run game and defense to be a playoff team. Led by Henry, Tennessee ranks No. 5 in the NFL in rushing at 129 yards per game. Henry has really excelled lately, rushing for 492 yards the last three games, and 966 yards overall. He's single-handily carried the Titans to dominant victories and kept opposing offenses on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's defense ranks No. 7 in yards allowed and is behind only the Ravens in points given up per game at 18.0. It's been especially solid against pass-first teams, allowing 229 yards per game through the air, fifth-fewest.

And the step down to Gabbert isn't as major as you might think. The backup came in and rallied the Titans to a 25-16 win over Washington last week and was under center in a home victory over Houston in Week 2.

