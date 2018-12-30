Colts vs. Titans odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, top predictions from proven model on 16-6 run

Everything is at stake on Sunday Night Football when the Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts at 8:20 p.m. ET. The results are clear-cut for these teams with 9-6 records -- the winner advances to the postseason, while the season is over for the loser. Reports indicate that Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will sit out the game with a stinger, which caused the line to move from Titans +3 all the way to +5 in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds. The Over-Under also sunk with the news, dropping from 44.5 to 43.5. Indy pounded Tennessee 38-10 earlier this season, but that was before Titans running back Derrick Henry stormed onto the scene. Before backing either side with your own Colts vs. Titans picks and Sunday Night Football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The computer knows the Colts are a different team from earlier this season, winning eight of nine after starting the year 1-5. Andrew Luck has been a huge part of that, of course. The star QB has thrown for 4,308 yards and 36 touchdowns, and he dominated the Titans on Nov. 13, going for 297 yards and three scores in a 38-10 win to move to 10-0 all-time against his AFC South rivals.

The Colts' pass game has been hard to stop now that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is back to his old self after a miserable 2017 when Luck was on the shelf (shoulder). Hilton has 74 receptions for 1,209 yards, while tight end Eric Ebron has been an added weapon with 690 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Colts' defense ranks 11th in yards allowed and 13th in points per game (21.8). It's been a team effort against the pass, especially, with 13 interceptions from 11 different players.

But just because Luck and the Colts are rolling doesn't mean they'll cover the Sunday Night Football spread.

The status of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota isn't known after he exited last Saturday's game against the Redskins (stinger). Blaine Gabbert rallied Tennessee to a 25-16 win, the team's fourth victory in a row. Mariota is questionable for Titans vs. Colts.

Regardless of who's under center, the key to the Titans' offensive success has been the fifth-ranked run game, led by Derrick Henry. The bruising back has rushed for 966 yards, including a whopping 492 the last three games, all wins.

