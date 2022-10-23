A pair of AFC South teams will collide in Week 7 when the Tennessee Titans (3-2) host the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) on Paramount+. These teams met three weeks ago and the Titans prevailed by a touchdown, a victory that allows Tennessee to sit atop the division. Indianapolis is coming off a win against the Jaguars last week, while Tennessee was one of four teams on bye. The Colts lead the all-time series 35-21, but the Titans have won the last four meetings. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee is the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 41.5.

How to watch Titans vs. Colts

Colts vs. Titans date: Sunday, Oct. 23

Colts vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Week 7 NFL picks for Titans vs. Colts

Before tuning into Sunday's Colts vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Titans vs. Colts, the model is picking Tennessee to cover the spread at home. After a rough start to the season, the Titans have won and covered their last three games. The team has rediscovered what made it the AFC's No. 1 seed in last year's playoffs, a dominating ground attack, led by running back Derrick Henry. The two-time rushing champion has been as productive as ever and has averaged over 140 scrimmage yards with four total scores over his last three contests.

Henry has topped 100 yards on the ground in five of his last six games versus Indy, and the Titans have covered the last four meetings of this divisional rivalry. Meanwhile, the Colts have struggled away from Indianapolis, as they've scored a total of two touchdowns across their three road games. Both of those TDs came in the same contest, meaning Indy has failed to find the end zone in two of its three away games.

The Colts lack the offensive firepower to stay with Tennessee which is why the model has the Titans covering in well over 50% of simulations.

