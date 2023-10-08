An AFC South showdown will take place on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are 2-2 and considered contenders in a wide-open division. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is expected to play for the first time this season. He officially was designated as questionable on Friday, but the Colts pulled that designation off of him Saturday, clearing the way after he agreed to a three-year contract extension leading into this game. The Titans bounced back in a big way in Week 4 with a commanding 27-3 win over the Bengals, and they'll hope to string together their first back-to-back wins of the season. You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 43.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Titans vs. Colts

Colts vs. Titans date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Colts vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Week 5 NFL picks for Colts vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Titans vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is well up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Colts vs. Titans, the model is going Under 43.5 total points. That's been the trend for the Titans this season, who have seen three of their four games hit that side of total. None of those three matchups have surpassed 31 total points. Tennessee's secondary has had some issues, but the Titans have made life on opposing quarterbacks.

They've sacked opponents 13 times and they should be able to keep rookie Anthony Richardson contained. Tennessee, meanwhile, has struggled on offense, averaging just 18 points. The model projects that the teams combine for 37 points, helping the Under hit well over 60% of the time.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

