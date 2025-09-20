Divisional rivals on opposite ends of the AFC South standings face off in NFL Week 3 as the Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts on Paramount+. The tough introduction to the league continues for Cam Ward as the Titans enter Week 3 0-2 on the season following a 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Colts are rolling with Daniel Jones under center and are 2-0 following a nail-biting 29-28 win against the Denver Broncos.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Indianapolis is a 4-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Colts are -187 money line favorites (risk $187 to win $100), while the Titans are +155 underdogs.

Where to watch Colts vs. Titans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Titans vs. Colts betting preview

Odds: Colts -4, over/under 43.5

The Titans weren't completely down and out against the Rams, holding the lead twice in Week 2. However, Tennessee's offensive line isn't doing much to keep the pressure off of Ward, who has a 50.8% completion rate and just one touchdown. It's a heck of a time for the Titans to go up against a divisional foe who has defeated them in each of the last four head-to-heads.



It's a different story in Indy for Jones, who has gotten help from an offensive line that allows the fourth-lowest sack rate in the NFL. The Colts defense has contributed by allowing 267.5 total yards per game, the fifth-lowest in the league. If the defense gets Charvarius Ward (concussion) and Laiatu Latu (hamstring) back for Week 3, they could be even harder for the Titans to play against.

Model's Colts vs. Titans predictions, picks

Indianapolis has both the momentum and the upper hand, compared to a rebuilding Tennessee side. Even with Ward and the Titans youngster showing improvements, the Colts defense has the ability to frustrate even a seasoned player like Tony Pollard and make this game a grind. The SportsLine model projects Indianapolis will cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

