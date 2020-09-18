Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Minnesota 0-1; Indianapolis 0-1

Last Season Records: Indianapolis 7-9; Minnesota 10-6

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Indianapolis kicked off 2020 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 27-20 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday. The Colts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Indianapolis' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Nyheim Hines, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Indianapolis' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Jacksonville's offensive line to sack QB Gardner Minshew four times. Leading the way was DT Denico Autry and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Minnesota couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They came up short against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday, falling 43-34. Despite the defeat, Minnesota got a solid performance out of WR Adam Thielen, who caught six passes for two TDs and 110 yards. QB Kirk Cousins' longest connection was to Thielen for 25 yards in the first quarter.

Everything went the Colts' way against the Vikings when the teams previously met four seasons ago as they made off with a 34-6 win. Will Indianapolis repeat their success, or does Minnesota have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a 3-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.