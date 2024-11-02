The Minnesota Vikings (5-2) and Indianapolis Colts (4-4) will meet on Sunday Night Football as part of the Week 9 NFL schedule. The Colts decided to bench quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco this week. In Week 8, the Houston Texans topped Indianapolis, 23-20. Meanwhile, Minnesota has now lost two games in a row. Last Sunday, the Vikings lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-20.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Colts odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Colts vs. Vikings picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 13-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 194-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 48-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Colts vs. Vikings 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 8 betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Vikings spread: Minnesota -5.5

Colts vs. Vikings over/under: 46.5 points

Colts vs. Vikings money line: Minnesota -241, Indianapolis +197

MIN: Vikings are 5-2 against the spread this season

IND: Colts are 7-1 against the spread this season

Colts vs. Vikings picks: See picks at SportsLine

Colts vs. Vikings streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can cover

The Vikings have multiple players on the field who can step up. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of the top difference-makers in the league due to his route-running and secure hands. He's second in the NFL in receiving yards (646) and tied for fourth in touchdowns (five). Jefferson has recorded 80-plus receiving yards in six straight games. Last week, he had eight catches for 115 yards.

Quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown for 1,610 yards and is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (14) this season. The USC product has thrown for 200-plus yards and two-plus passing touchdowns in four straight games. Running back Aaron Jones is a dual-threat weapon in the backfield. Jones has 501 rushing yards, 227 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. He has logged 100-plus yards from scrimmage in four times this year. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Colts can cover

The Colts are able to get the run game going, ranking 11th in the NFL in rushing offense (128). Running back Jonathan Taylor is an effective ball-carrier in the open field. The Wisconsin product has 454 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Taylor has surpassed 100 rushing yards three times this season. In his last outing, Taylor had 105 yards and one score.

Joe Flacco is now under center for the Colts for the fourth time this season. Flacco still has the arm strength to push the ball downfield and find holes in coverage. The 39-year-old has thrown for at least 150 yards and two passing touchdowns in each of his starts this season. That should continue for Flacco since the Vikings are 30th in pass defense (263). See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colts vs. Vikings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 47 points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks.

So who wins Colts vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Vikings spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.