The Indianapolis Colts have seen a few players suffer minor injuries throughout the early stages of training camp, and they just added another player to that list. According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, wide receiver Parris Campbell was involved in a minor car accident and has been placed in the concussion protocol. It's a situation that could have been a lot worse, but Campbell is expected to be OK.

Campbell was originally selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Ohio State product dealt with several injuries during his rookie season, including a sports hernia and then a broken hand. In all, he played in just seven games and caught 18 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. Campbell was trying to separate himself in what is expected to be a spirited position battle at wide receiver, and he was standing out in practice up to this point.

"He looks strong, fast, explosive, good hands, understands the offense, consistent," Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier this month, via The Herald Bulletin. "I mean, it's early, but that's what we are looking for from him. Now we just need that to continue to build."

Campbell is an exciting player that may get some time in the slot in 2020. He had quite the career as a Buckeye, recording 143 receptions for 1,768 yards and 15 touchdowns during his time in Columbus. In his senior season, he set a school record with 90 receptions, and became just the fifth Buckeye to top 1,000 receiving yards in a season with 1,063. He has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks, however, as he is competing with the likes of Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal.