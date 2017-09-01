Colts won't rule out Andrew Luck for Week 1 but admit odds are against him playing
It's looking more and more likely that Scott Tolzien will start Week 1
Are you ready for Scott Tolzien, Hollywood?
When the Colts open up their season next week against the Rams in Los Angeles, they likely won't be armed with their best weapon, quarterback Andrew Luck. At this point, it seems more and more likely that Tolzien will be the one starting under center.
On Thursday night, Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke with reporters about Luck's recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Though Irsay refused to rule out Luck for the season opener, he also admitted that the odds are stacked against Luck.
According to Irsay, it's more up to the football gods and Luck's mental state than anything else:
All of this -- how the Colts handled Luck's shoulder woes for the past couple years, how they've talked about his injury in recent months, and how they've failed to bring in someone who can fill in somewhat adequately for Luck (like, say, Colin Kaepernick) -- is just strange. Is Irsay blaming this on Luck's fragile mental state? Why is the timetable up to the football gods and not doctors? Why haven't the Colts signed a better replacement?
For now, this is what we know: Luck likely won't play Week 1. It's unknown when he'll return. In the meantime, a quarterback with a career 66.4 passer rating will likely start for a thin team that needs a top-tier quarterback to have a chance to win.
The season hasn't even started and the Colts' hopes are already sinking like a stone in the sea.
-
49ers rookie goes full Saracen on TD run
Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose
-
NFL Cuts Tracker: Trimming down to 53
Stay on top of all the roster moves with our updating tracker ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. ET...
-
Roundup: Chiefs' Mahomes shreds Titans
Plus all the action from Thursday's final preseason slate at teams get ready to cut down to...
-
Investigator recommends no ban for Zeke
Ezekiel Elliott's appeal may have taken an interesting turn
-
Cowboys raise $2M in hurricane telethon
The Cowboys raised more than $2 million during their telethon, which included one gigantic...
-
Report: Hopkins lands record guarantee
Hopkins was scheduled to become a free agent after the season
Add a Comment