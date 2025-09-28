Adonai Mitchell's 75-yard catch-and-carry during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Rams was awesome until it wasn't.

The Colts' young receiver had made an incredible catch and spin move before committing an inexcusable error that cost him and his time a sure touchdown. Mitchell appeared to stretch out the ball in celebration prior to reaching the end zone. Unfortunately for Mitchell, he lost his grip on the ball, fumbled it and wasn't able to re-gain possession before it rolled out of the back of the end zone.

Colts fans have seen this before. In Week 15 of the 2024 season, running back Jonathan Taylor's premature celebration wiped out what would have been a big touchdown run. Instead, the Colts watched as the Broncos (who trailed 13-7 at the time of Taylor's gaffe) scored 24 unanswered points en route to a 31-13 victory.

A 2024 second-round pick, Mitchell has struggled to make an impact during his time with the Colts. He caught just 23 passes as a rookie and had caught just four passes for 41 yards during the season's first three games.