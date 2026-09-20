Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is facing a minimum three-game suspension following his arrest in Indianapolis last month, per ESPN. The veteran pass-catcher was formally charged with two misdemeanors: Operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The NFL's collective bargaining agreement mandates a three-game suspension in cases like this, but the suspension could be longer depending on the level of intoxication. Allen registered a .224 blood-alcohol level reading during his arrest, which is nearly three times the legal limit, according to ESPN. The reading reportedly prompted a more serious Class A misdemeanor charge. When Allen will be served his suspension remains to be seen, as ESPN reports that the league is expected to wait for his legal case to conclude.

Police approached Allen by police in the early morning hours of Aug. 30 after officers spotted him parked in a no-parking zone. Authorities say they noticed a strong odor of alcohol when speaking with Allen. He was then taken into custody.

The six-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Colts last month, and caught all six of his targets for 32 yards in the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Allen spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, and is the franchise's second-leading receiver behind Hall of Famer Antonio Gates. He has recorded six 1,000-yard seasons and five 100-catch seasons -- which is tied for third all-time.