Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin isn't holding back when it comes to his opinion of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster -- or the fight that got Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch suspended. Appearing on The Club 520 Podcast, Franklin passionately defended Branch, who lost his appeal of a one-game suspension for punching Smith-Schuster following the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

"JuJu needed his ass whooped," Franklin said. "Let's just go there ... He's been needing his ass whooped for a minute. Brian Branch is doing the work of the Lord."

Branch's punch at the end of the game set off a brief scuffle between players from both teams. Lions coach Dan Campbell criticized Branch's actions, and the second-year safety admitted he acted "childish" after feeling provoked throughout the game.

Franklin, however, saw no reason to condemn Branch. Instead, he turned his attention to Smith-Schuster, saying the veteran receiver's antics on the field have rubbed players the wrong way for years.

"[Smith-Schuster's] an asshole, bro," Franklin said. "This is my thing, I'm gonna talk greasy to you. We gonna go right up. And when we get that one-on-one, I ain't gonna duck the smoke. So if I win or lose, it is what it is. He the type that's gonna do all the little weird, sneaky stuff, push you behind the back, go run to the ref ... then try to be cool with you after."

Franklin also couldn't resist clowning Smith-Schuster for how he looked after the altercation, referencing photos that circulated online showing the wideout with a bloodied nose.

"Bro, you can't be crying with your nose (bloody). You got kids, bro," Franklin said. "Like, what's going to happen with your son? C'mon, bro. ... I really be feeling like, bro, I can't let y'all -- my son in the stands, I can't let you put your hands on me. My girl watching. She might like you now after this. Like, what, I'm going to tell my girl when I come home I just got my ass whooped on Sunday night."

Branch's suspension will keep him out of Detroit's Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, costing him a game check and leaving the Lions without one of their most physical defenders.

As for Franklin and Smith-Schuster, their next meeting might come sooner rather than later. The Colts are scheduled to visit the Chiefs in Week 12 -- a matchup that suddenly carries more intrigue than anyone expected. After Franklin's comments, that November game might also carry some bad blood.