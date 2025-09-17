The undefeated Indianapolis Colts kick off AFC South play this week against the Tennessee Titans, who, despite being the worst team in football last season, have newfound hope in the form of rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

The No. 1 overall pick hasn't exactly lit up the box score through two weeks, as he's completed 50.8% of his passes for 143.5 yards per game with one touchdown in his two starts, but both starts came against two of the best defenses in the NFL. Overall, Ward has looked poised and capable behind an inadequate offensive line with a play-caller on the hot seat.

Ward's first touchdown came last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams, and it was quite the roller coaster of a play. He escaped pressure, rolled right, and then threw all the way across his body to hook up with fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor for six.

According to Next Gen Stats, this 9-yard touchdown traveled an air distance of 42.3 yards. Ward had just a 14.2% completion probability on this throw.

While it worked out for the Titans, there's no doubt this was a dangerous decision. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin hopes the rook tries it again this Sunday.

"I hope he throws that play again. It wasn't a good throw," Franklin said." But he's a talented player. He can make all those throws, his arm angle obviously is exceptional. He's got a zip on the ball. He's the No. 1 overall pick for a reason, I was a fan of him when he was in college. But when you know you got a guy like that that's able to make plays, you just gotta make sure you stay on your assignments. But hopefully he throws (that) ball again."

The passing game has been a struggle for the Titans in 2025, as Ward has been sacked an NFL-high 11 times through two weeks. Still, there's no doubt the Miami product can sling it.

The Colts are no strangers when it comes to facing No. 1 overall rookie quarterbacks. According to CBS Sports Research, Indianapolis will become the only team to face all five No. 1 overall pick quarterbacks since 2020 as rookies. The Colts defeated Joe Burrow in 2020, split the season series with Trevor Lawrence in 2021, defeated Bryce Young in 2023 and then took down Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in 2024. Next up is Ward.