The Washington Commanders are adding a legendary slot receiver to their coaching staff, as ESPN reports that Wes Welker has been hired by Dan Quinn as an assistant. NBC4 Sports reports that Welker will serve as a personnel analyst, and will work with both the personnel staff and the coaching staff.

Welker has familiarity with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, as the two played college football together at Texas Tech for three seasons. Welker has been coaching in the NFL since 2017. He began as an offensive and special teams assistant with the Houston Texans, and spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as their wide receivers coach before Mike McDaniel brought him over to the Miami Dolphins to serve as their wide receivers coach from 2022-24.

As a player, Welker jumped on with the San Diego Chargers in 2004 after going undrafted. However, he was on the Chargers roster for just one game before being cut. Head coach Marty Schottenheimer later called it the "biggest mistake" he ever made regarding roster moves. Welker was signed by the Dolphins, and after 46 games played found his way to the New England Patriots, where he would become a household name.

In his first season with the Patriots (2007), Welker tied the league record with 112 receptions for 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns. In his first five seasons with New England, Welker would lead the league in receptions three times. While Welker never won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots, he was named an All-Pro four times and made five straight Pro Bowls from 2008-12. After leaving New England in 2012, he played two seasons with the Denver Broncos and one with the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

Welker retired having caught 903 passes for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns. He currently ranks No. 28 on the all-time receptions list. No undrafted player has caught more passes than Welker.