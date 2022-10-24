It's not a secret that fans are unhappy with the state of the Washington Commanders organization, and they've been quite clear about what they would like team owner Daniel Snyder to do. During Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, a video showed security at FedEx Field telling fans to put down their "sell the team" signs.

After they were asked to take down their signs, some fans got creative and wore paper bags with holes in them, complete with the same phrase written on the forehead area.

According to the organization, signs are permitted at FedEx Field and they must be "handheld, event-related, in good taste, and cannot obstruct another guest's view."

While it seems like the "sell the team" signs didn't meet all of those requirements, fans still expressed themselves by chanting the phrase during the game. This included the moment shortly after Co-Chief Executive Officer Tanya Snyder was shown on the video board for a pre-packaged video about breast cancer awareness.

Snyder bought the franchise for $800 million on May 25, 1999, after gaining unanimous approval from NFL owners. Amidst the chaos the organization has gone through and investigations for underreporting ticket sales to reap tax benefits and alleged sexual misconduct, many want to see Snyder gone.

Earlier this month, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he thinks "there's merit" to removing Snyder as an owner and suggested that the 24 votes required to get him out are "potentially there."

While chaos continues to be consistent for the organization, at least the players had a good day on the field, holding the Packers to a season-low 38 rushing yards and pulling off a 23-21 win. Next up, the Commanders will travel to Indianapolis to take on Irsay's Colts on Oct. 30.