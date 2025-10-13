The Chicago Bears (2-2) visit the Washington Commanders (3-2) in the NFL Week 6 finale on 'Monday Night Football.' The Bears are coming out of their Week 5 bye looking for another victory after winning each of their last two games. They visit a Commanders team that upset the Los Angeles Chargers in a 27-10 road win their last time out. Tight end Noah Brown (groin/knee) and receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) are out for Washington. The Bears have ruled out starting defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee).

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Washington is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Commanders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Commanders vs. Bears picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

Bears vs. Commanders spread Commanders -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Bears vs. Commanders over/under 49.5 points Bears vs. Commanders money line Washington -255, Chicago +206 Bears vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Bears vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago last played on September 28, and has had extended time to prepare for this matchup. The offense is generating just under 330 yards per game and will face a Commanders defense that is allowing north of 350.

Caleb Williams has an 8-2 TD-INT ration through four games and the Bears should be able to run the ball against a Commanders defense that has been inconsistent against the rush.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington is 7-2-0 ATS over its last nine games and 5-0-0 ATS in its last five at home. Jayden Daniels missed two games due to a knee injury and has just a 59.2 completion percentage, although he has yet to turn the ball over this season. He threw for 231 yards against the Chargers and could have his best game of the season against a Bears defense that is allowing 379.5 total yards per game.

The Bears have had a particularly hard time defending the rush, which could open the door for rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt to have another big game.

How to make Commanders vs. Bears picks

