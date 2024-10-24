Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury revealed during a media availability on Thursday that rookie tight end Ben Sinnott scored his first NFL touchdown on a play called "Taylor Swift" during Washington's 40-7 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. The playcall, naturally, is a direct reference to the pop icon who has continued to pervade the NFL through her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Sinnott scored a three-yard touchdown in the early third quarter, when he went in motion across the line of scrimmage and initially looked like he was going to block an oncoming defender, only to release and create a wide open window for backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to get him the football.

"You can't really beat that to start your NFL scoring career. He was stoked about it," Kingsbury said. "... The tight ends came up with the name, so you'll have to ask them. But I think he must like Taylor Swift on, like, a deeper level."

Incidentally, Sinnott's first NFL touchdown also came on his first career catch. The second-round pick out of Kansas State has been working his way into a larger role in Washington's offense, and he finished Sunday's game with two receptions for a total of six yards.