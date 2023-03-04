The Washington Commanders are in limbo when it comes to the future ownership of the team. The club is exploring a potential sale of either all, some or none of the NFL franchise, and there has recently been a multitude of reports regarding the rumored unwillingness to sell by current owner Dan Snyder. However, there was one report regarding the possible sale that warranted a response from the team itself.

On Friday evening, the franchise issued a strong statement shortly after Front Office Sports reported the Commanders sale has remained in a "stalemate this week," which has been caused by "multiple factors," via Pro Football Talk. That reportedly includes Snyder's "reluctance to sell to" Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

That report led to the Commanders releasing a statement on Friday night.

"Front Office Sports tonight posted a blatantly false report regarding the ongoing process involving a potential Commanders transaction. The Team will continue its efforts to protect the confidentiality and integrity of its process. Upon the conclusion of the process, the position of the Commanders will be announced by the team. Transactions of this nature are highly confidential, and few people are involved in the inner workings. As such, anonymously sourced stories purporting to be factual should not be believed."

Front Office Sports noted in an updated version of its story that it stands by its report of the situation. That report also noted other factors that have slowed the sale process, including the cost of a new stadium, the media rights beyond 2033 and the franchise being at or near the bottom in multiple categories like ticket and merchandise revenue.

As it relates to the Jeff Bezos piece of the report, Front Office Sports isn't the only one to highlight that rumored feud. The New York Post and The Athletic, have reported on that rumored ban, saying that Snyder was not happy with how the Washington Post -- which Bezos owns -- has treated the franchise in its reporting. Given those prior reports, it is interesting to see the team only now refute it.

This hasn't been a banner week for the Commanders, either. The Washington Post reports that Snyder requested indemnification "against future legal liability and costs" if he were to move forward and sell the team. Meanwhile, a report from ESPN highlights that Snyder allegedly took a $55 million loan through the franchise without informing his minority owners and receiving their approval. On top of that, the franchise received a failing grade on the NFL Players Association team report cards.