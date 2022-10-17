Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will be out around 4-6 weeks with a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand, per NFL Media. He is set for surgery Monday and could be placed on injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport, which means he would miss at least the team's next four games.

The injury occurred during the Commanders' "Thursday Night Football" win over the Chicago Bears. As Wentz released a pass in the second quarter, defensive lineman Justin Jones bent his fingers back after a failed attempt to bat the pass down. Wentz was visibly uncomfortable the rest of the game but played through the injury, going 12-of-22 for 99 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. For the season, Wentz has 1,489 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • 11 CMP% 62.1 YDs 1489 TD 10 INT 6 YD/Att 6.42 View Profile

With Wentz out, backup Taylor Heinicke will take over quarterback duties. Heinicke is expected to start for at least the games against the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles. If Wentz is out for six weeks, Heinicke would be the starter for games against the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons as well.

Heinicke is best known for nearly upsetting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Wild-Card Weekend in 2021. The 29-year-old has 22 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his career that has spanned the Texans, Carolina Panthers and Commanders.

If Heinicke struggles or gets hurt, the Commanders also have rookie quarterback Sam Howell out of North Carolina. He was taken by Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 144 overall pick.

Wentz's injury comes after the 29-year-old was seemingly called out by his coach, as Ron Rivera said the difference between the struggling Commanders and the thriving other teams of the NFC East was at quarterback. Rivera later clarified the comments and apologized to Wentz for creating a distraction. Wentz also commented, saying he was not bothered by the press conference and that the coach addressed it directly with him.

The Commanders are currently in last place in the NFC East with a 2-4 record.