The Washington Commanders are flying high following their upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and they were expected to receive another boost in momentum with the return of star pass rusher Chase Young. However, he may not be ready to make his season debut just yet.

It was reported earlier this week that Young was expected to be activated off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and play Sunday vs. the Houston Texans, but according to NFL Media, it may be too early. Young's 21-day window closes in five days, and the Week 12 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons may be Young's actual return date. Apart from that, Young is reportedly doing well.

Young tore his ACL vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year on Nov. 14. His 2021 campaign was not as great as his rookie season, as the former Ohio State star recorded just 1.5 sacks in nine games played before his ACL tear. The former AP Defensive Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene in 2020, leading all rookies in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (10) and finishing tied for first in forced fumbles (four).

Young told CBS Sports back in February that he learned about his own inner strength during his journey on the road to recovery, and that he wants to return to the playing field better than ever.

"I'm a lot stronger than I thought," said Young. "I've never had an injury like this before, and I know what it's going to take to get back. I've talked to [former Washington LB] Thomas Davis [Sr.] and other people who have torn their ACLs. Some people not just once, but multiple times. I'm ready to take on that challenge and come back even better."