Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young has not been cleared for contact after sustaining a stinger during the team's preseason opener, according to The Athletic. Young is expected to meet with a doctor later this week, per the report.

Despite not being cleared, Young is reportedly progressing nicely from his injury. But his status for the Commanders' Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals is unclear as he has not practiced in full since sustaining the injury against the Cleveland Browns back in August 11.

When asked about Young, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that he is doing "everything we need him to do right now as he's getting ready for the opener."

While he is dealing with his new injury, the Commanders are reportedly pleased with Young's recovery following knee surgery to repair a torn ACL that was sustained during the 2021 season. That injury and subsequent surgery sidelined the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year for 22 games over the past two seasons.

The Commanders are also reportedly happy with Young's spirit after the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option. That decision leaves the door open for Young to become a free agent next offseason if Washington either doesn't extend him or use the franchise tag.

Young, 24, is entering his fourth season in Washington after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl during a rookie season that saw him record 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries (one that was returned for a touchdown) while helping Washington capture the NFC East title.

Even without Young, the Commanders have a formidable defensive line that includes Pro Bowl tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne along with defensive end Montez Sweat. The unit, however, missed Young's presence when he missed eight games in 2021 and 14 games last season.