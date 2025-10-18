The Washington Commanders (3-3) and the Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1) battle in an NFC East contest in Week 7. Both teams were handed losses last week. The Cowboys went on the road and lost 30-27 to the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Commanders lost to the Chicago Bears 25-24 on a last-second field goal.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Cowboys odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. The Cowboys are -126 money line favorites (risk $126 to win $100), while the Commanders are +108 underdogs. Before making any Commanders vs. Cowboys picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Commanders vs. Cowboys

Where to watch Commanders vs. Cowboys on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Commanders vs. Cowboys betting preview

Odds: Cowboys -1.5, over/under 54.5

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels enters this game completing 62% of his throws for 875 passing yards with seven touchdowns. In his last outing, Daniels had 211 passing yards with a season-high three passing touchdowns. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a team-high 344 rushing yards and is tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns (7).

Quarterback Dak Prescott ranks second in the NFL in both passing yards (1,617), passing touchdowns (13), and QBR (79.2). He's tossed at least three passing scores in three straight games. Receiver George Pickens ranks third in the league in receiving yards (525) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (6). The 24-year-old has scored in five straight games.

Model's Commanders vs. Cowboys prediction, picks

The Commanders are currently 2-0 ATS following a loss and 1-0 ATS in division matchups. In the previous game between these two, Washington came out with a 23-19 win. The model projects that Washington covers the spread in 54% of simulations. Commanders vs. Cowboys score prediction: Commanders 32, Cowboys 31

