The possibility of the Commanders moving back to Washington D.C. is becoming more real. No deal is final yet, but the two sides are close to a deal worth more than $3 billion to build a stadium at the RFK Stadium site, according to NBC4 Washington.

D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser and the Commanders have preliminary plans in place that involve the team paying for the majority of the costs for the build. The current plans have the money given by the city going towards building up the rest of the 180-acre development.

Documents obtained by NBC4 Washington state that the Commanders would provide $2.5 billion. The city would put down up to $850 million, with that money going towards "eligible capital costs associated with the stadium and infrastructure for the stadium." This includes the parking that would be used by the entire development.

D.C.'s contribution would be paid in installments, beginning with $500 million paid out between 2026 and 2030. The remaining $350 million would be paid in 2032 from the taxes the city receives from the new build.

The deal, still in the works, has the stadium and parking done by fall of 2030, in line with Commanders owner Josh Harris' timeline.

D.C. is looking at $410 million in budget cuts imposed by Congress, which is one hoop needed to be jumped through before the mayor can present the budget for the 2026 fiscal year. Congress and the D.C. Council both must approve the budget.

Former President Joe Biden signed the the RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act in January, after the U.S. Senate passed the resolution by unanimous consent in December. The move gave the city the opportunity to negotiate with developers.

Signing the act means RFK Stadium can be torn down and the city can create a development with the 99-year lease. The Commanders are in a contract to play at Northwest Stadium until 2027, with the option for the deal to be extended until a new stadium is ready, given that the team owns the stadium and the land where they play.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has said he wants a new stadium built next to the current one in Landover, Maryland. The Commanders played in RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996 before the move to Maryland.