Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne suffered a season-ending Jones fracture in practice Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

It's a bit of a double whammy for Washington, which, at 1-4-1 this season, desperately needs a win coming off a bye Sunday night against the Eagles. Payne, 29, is a crucial part of the Commanders' defense. He has played nearly three-quarters of the team's defensive snaps this season and has one sack, 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. His stats only tell a very small part of the story, as he is key defending the run and occupying opposing offensive linemen.

Making matters worse, Payne's fellow interior defensive lineman, Javon Kinlaw, is out with a knee injury. Johnny Newton, who has not played all year with a pec injury is questionable. That leaves the Commanders with Tim Settle and Shy Tuttle as the only interior defensive linemen on the active roster.

Furthermore, this takes a potential trade candidate off the board. Payne, who has played his entire career with the Commanders since being drafted 13th overall in 2018, is in the final year of a four-year, $90 million extension. With Washington struggling, he could have been an attractive target for a defensive tackle-needy team. Instead, he will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

It's yet another tough injury for the Commanders, who have not had left tackle Laremy Tunsil (triceps) all season and lost Terry McLaurin (torn patellar tendon) for the season in Week 6. Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed two and a half games with a dislocated elbow, and guard Sam Cosmi, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (currently on IR) have also missed time. Linebacker Leo Chenal and wide receiver/returner Jaylin Lane are also done for the season.