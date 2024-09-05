The Washington Commanders have fired the team's vice president of content, Rael Enteen, after a video emerged this week where he was shown making disparaging remarks about NFL players, fans and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In the video, Enteen accuses most NFL players of being homophobic, "Over 50% of our roster is white religious, and God says, 'F--- the gays.' Their interpretation. I don't buy any of that," Enteen is heard saying. "Another big chunk is low-income African Americans that comes from a community [that] is inherently very homophobic."

Enteen also had some highly critical comments about Jones, the longtime owner of the Cowboys.

"Jerry Jones, who really runs the NFL, I think he hates gay people, black people," Enteen said.

In a statement, the Commanders condemned Enteen's comments and said that he would be suspended until they were able to complete an investigation into the matter.

"The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," the team said in a statement, via ESPN. "We have suspended the employee pending an investigation and will reserve further comment at this time."

It didn't take long for the team to complete the investigation, because he was fired less than 24 hours after the suspension was announced, according to the Washington Post.

In the video, Enteen also took a shot at NFL fans, calling them "high school-educated alcoholics." Enteen also referred to Roger Goodell as a "$50 million puppet" for NFL owners.

The video was released on Wednesday by the O'Keefe Media Group, which is run by James O'Keefe. He told the Associated Press that the video was recorded back in June in a situation where Enteen thought he was going on a date, but the person he went out with was actually an undercover reporter for O'Keefe Media.