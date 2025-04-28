The Washington Commanders have opened the door to potentially continuing deceased two-time Pro Bowl safety Sean Taylor's legacy.

They have invited his young brother Gabriel, who played safety at Rice, to attend their rookie minicamp in a tryout capacity. The younger Taylor was a five-year player for Rice from 2020-2024, and he registered career highs in tackles for loss (seven), sacks (three), interceptions (three) and forced fumbles (two) this past season. Sean Taylor appeared to be on track for a Hall of Fame career after earning two Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro nod in his final two NFL seasons at the age of 23 and 24 in 2006 and 2007 before being murdered during a home burglary in November 2007.

The younger Taylor being invited to rookie minicamp certainly doesn't guarantee that he'll earn a roster spot after going undrafted but he at least has a chance. Gabriel Taylor will need to advance through the spring offseason program, training camp and the preseason, but if he does, he'll have a chance to truly make his big brother proud.