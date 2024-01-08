The Washington Commanders are moving on from head coach Ron Rivera, according to CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson, a day after the team finished a 4-13 season. Rivera compiled a 26-40-1 record in four seasons with the organization, and was fired after months of speculation that Washington would find a new coach at the conclusion of this season.

This marks the second time that Rivera has been fired in the second year of a franchise's new ownership. Carolina owner David Tepper cut ties with the coach in 2019 after buying the team a year earlier.

Rivera spent six seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Bears and Chargers before getting his first opportunity to become a head coach in 2011. He led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 record over the course of nine seasons.

As a player, Rivera was a second-round draft pick by the Bears in 1984 and was a member of the 1985 team that won Super Bowl XX.

