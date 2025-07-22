Earlier this month, Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin admitted that he has been "pretty frustrated" after the two sides have failed to reach a contract extension this offseason. On Tuesday, Commanders general manager Adam Peters said the team is trying to take care of McLaurin.

"Yeah, I mean, first, I think without a doubt, I think everybody in this building values Terry very much," Peters said during a press conference. "And we knew that coming in and we knew that even more after spending a year with him. In terms of where we're at, we've had conversations recently and we'll look to have more conversations.

"We're going to do everything we can in order to get a deal done."

Peters also revealed that he expects McLaurin to show up for training camp while the team negotiates a potential new deal. However, Peters understands that it's a process and wants to keep McLaurin with the franchise for years to come.

"Obviously, you would like to get these things done quicker than longer, but it's not always going to happen that way," Peters added. "[F]irst of all, we're dealing with a really -- in the case of Terry -- a really good player and a really good person. So, really, understanding that and never losing sight of that, making sure that every conversation we have is straightforward, honest, and in good faith. And just keeping that mindset throughout because there's going to be twists and turns, but just having that confidence and understanding our goal is to get a long-term deal done. So just keeping focused on that. Whatever happens along the way, just understand that he's a great player and we want to keep him here."

McLaurin has topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last five seasons and hasn't missed an NFL game since the 2020 campaign. In 2024, the former third-round pick tallied 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and a career-best 13 touchdowns.

In fact, it marked the first season in which McLaurin registered double-digit team catches in his six-year professional career with quarterback Jayden Daniels throwing him the football.

McLaurin currently is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $15.5 million this coming season. That makes McLaurin the 17th-highest paid receiver, according to Spotrac.