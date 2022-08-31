Not everyone believes quarterback Carson Wentz will be the answer for the Washington Commanders, but the team believes in him. Wentz has struggled the last few years, going from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts to Washington in the last three seasons due to his inconsistencies at the position.

While he has his doubters, members of the team have been adamant that Wentz will succeed this season. The latest to compliment the 29-year-old is Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew. Mayhew said Wentz "has stabilized that position for us" -- that position being quarterback -- after the team cycled through the position over the past two seasons.

Carson Wentz WAS • QB • 11 CMP% 62.4 YDs 3563 TD 27 INT 7 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

The comment feels a bit premature, since Wentz has yet to play a regular season game for the team. Being happy with a player's offseason performance is one thing, but it is far from enough to place a sure bet on.

Wentz went 10-for-13 with no touchdowns in the team's first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and then 6-for-9 with 64 yards and no touchdowns in the second game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not play in the team's preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wentz has not done anything that would make people believe he is definitely the future for Washington. Their general manager might know something the rest of us don't, and seems to see something else in Wentz.

Head coach Ron Rivera said earlier this offseason that Wentz is "intuitive, he's curious, he's hungry for football -- that's the part that's fun for me. He's curious, and in a good way. That's what we're looking for." Rivera also has commented on his play, saying he is not "overly concerned" about Wentz's inaccuracy.

Wentz clearly has his coaches and front office on his side, and he will have a chance to prove the doubters wrong starting Sept. 11 when the Commanders host the Jacksonville Jaguars, a very winnable game for Washington.