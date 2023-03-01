The Commanders are in need of a starting quarterback, and their next man up may already be on the roster. Washington cut Carson Wentz this week, leaving an important job opening for the team to address this offseason.

They still have second-year quarterback Sam Howell and reserve quarterback Jake Fromm, and while they could add someone else in free agency or in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Howell does have a chance to earn that starting spot.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Howell, 21, will be QB1 heading into the offseason and has a "great opportunity" to be the starter in 2023. General manager Martin Mayhew echoed these same thoughts Wednesday, saying the young quarterback has a chance to earn the job.

"So Sam will have every opportunity to win that starting job," Mayhew said at the NFL combine (via NFL.com). "(I) was very impressed with the way he played and practiced last year. Obviously, very small sample. He only played in one game, but we got to see him the whole offseason, see him all through training camp, see him every week in practice. He has the skills that it takes to be a starter in this league, in my opinion."

It is far from a guarantee that Howell will be leading the offense next season, and Mayhew made it clear that the team is still looking at all options at the position.

"There's still a lot of discussion about that, and we're working through our roster right now," Mayhew said. "One of the important things about the combine is an opportunity to see all the young quarterbacks that are coming out, too, and we have an opportunity to look at those, as well as what's out there in free agency."

Sam Howell WAS • QB • #14 CMP% 57.9 YDs 169 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 8.89 View Profile

Howell played in just one game last season, when he replaced Wentz in the final game of the regular season. He went 11 of 19 for 169 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Sitting for most of the season is something Mayhew sees value in, and referenced a couple top quarterbacks who also started their careers as backups in support of his point.

"I think that is a tremendous, tremendous value," Mayhew said of Howell's time backing up Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. "I don't think it's any coincidence that Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the league, and they had the benefit of being able to sit behind a quality quarterback, sit and learn for some period of time. I'm obviously not saying that Sam is those guys right now. But I think there's a lot of benefit to coming in without that immediate pressure every single week."

Last season, the Commanders went 8-8-1 and came in last place in the NFC East with Wentz leading the pack. The Commanders offense has already improved this offseason with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. They currently hold the 16th overall pick in the upcoming draft.