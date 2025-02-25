INDIANAPOLIS -- The Washington Commanders have granted two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, sources tell CBS Sports.

Allen, the team's first-round pick in 2017, is in the final year of his contract with Washington. His $15.5 million base salary for the 2025 season is not guaranteed.

Allen has spent his entire eight-year career with the Commanders. In 2021, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $72 million. He followed that up with two consecutive Pro Bowl seasons for Washington.

Last year, Allen tore his pectoral and missed half the season. In eight games he had three sacks, and he played in all three of Washington's postseason contests.

The Commanders have been preparing for the possibility of life without Allen. In 2023, the Commanders extended Daron Payne on a $90 million contract. Last year, they selected Johnny Newton in the second round of the draft.

Allen has the third-highest cap number on the Commanders team in 2025 at $22.47 million. A trade or outright release would free up nearly $17 million in cap space.

Multiple teams have fielded calls related to Allen in recent days, and conversations are expected to continue this week in Indianapollis at the NFL Scouting Combine.