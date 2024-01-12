The Commanders have new ownership this offseason. They'll soon have a new head coach. Now they have a new lead executive to aid in the overhaul, on Friday hiring former 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters to oversee the front office.

Confirmed by CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the decision comes days after Washington had reportedly narrowed its search for a new head of football operations to Peters and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, who was also interviewed.

Peters, 44, has spent the last three seasons as 49ers GM John Lynch's right-hand man, working for the same San Francisco front office that drafted or acquired key play-makers like quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey. Prior to his promotion to assistant GM, Peters spent 2017-2020 as the team's vice president of player personnel. The 49ers have advanced to three different NFC Championships, as well as one Super Bowl, during his time with the franchise.

While the Commanders technically still employ Martin Mayhew, another former 49ers executive, as their current GM, Peters will be tasked with organizing the leadership beneath him in the front office. It's possible both Mayhew and former Panthers GM Marty Hurney, who serves as executive vice president of football personnel, could be reassigned roles or replaced.

Peters brings extensive title-contending experience to the Commanders, who are also in the midst of a coaching search following Ron Rivera's dismissal. Prior to his time with the 49ers, the California native spent eight years with the Broncos, first as a scout and then as director of college scouting, when he helped identify future Denver Pro Bowlers like Justin Simmons and Chris Harris. He began his NFL career as a Patriots scout, serving in that role from 2003-2008, a span in which New England won two Super Bowls.

Peters' background could inform the Commanders' top targets for head coach under new controlling owner Joshua Harris. Washington recently requested to interview Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, for example; Slowik previously spent six years under Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers, joining San Francisco during the same season Peters began working for the team.