The Washington Commanders have named Mark Clouse as their new president who will oversee all facets of the team's business operations. Clouse will begin his new role in late January.

Clouse joins the Commanders after serving as president and chief executive officer at the Campbell's Company. He will take over for Jason Wright, the franchise's president from 2020-23 who stepped down over the summer but has continued to work with the team as an advisor.

"In Mark we have found a dynamic leader with a stellar track record of guiding organizations to excellence, building brands that connect deeply with consumers, and ultimately delivering best-in-class experiences and lasting memories," Commanders managing partner Josh Harris said in a statement. "Mark shares our commitment to using the power of the Commanders franchise to bring people together.

"As a military veteran and accomplished business builder, he has a proven ability to strengthen both the organizations he leads and the communities he serves. I am confident in Mark's dedication to building a championship-caliber organization and to support football operations in our drive for excellence on the field."

Clouse graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he was a member of the basketball team. He spent six-and-a-half years in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot and had risen to the rank of captain by the end of his service.

After his service, Clouse held a variety of management positions over 15 years with Kraft Foods. He was was named President of North America at Mondelēz in 2012 and later served as chief commercial officer. Clouse was named Campbell's president and CEO in 2019.

"I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for the opportunity to lead this iconic franchise into a new chapter of growth," Clouse said in a statement. "The Commanders' passionate fanbase, which has stood by this team for decades, deserves nothing less than our unwavering commitment to excellence. I look forward to supporting ownership, as well as Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, in doing everything in our power to build a championship-caliber organization."