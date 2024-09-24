Jayden Daniels stole the spotlight with a historic performance in a win on "Monday Night Football" vs. the Bengals in Week 3. But he and his team did something together that is even more impressive.

You could call it, one in a million. Wait, it's even more improbable than that.

They have scored on every drive in back-to-back games, excluding kneel downs. They had eight drives Monday: five touchdowns, a field goal and two ending in kneel downs at the end of each half. In Week 2 vs. the Giants, they had seven field goals and a kneel down to end the half. Basically, 100% scoring rates.

One game like that is extremely rare. There's been 10 games since 2000 where a team scored on every drive excluding kneel downs. That's over a 1 in 1,300 chance (considering there's been 12,990 games including playoffs) The Commanders did this twice in a row, making it a one in a 1.7 million feat.

Here's one for the, "but I was told there would be no math," crowd. A simpler breakdown. Jayden Daniels has had 2 career NFL games where his team scored on every drive excluding kneel downs (three total starts) Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes combined to do that twice in their entire careers, including playoffs (1,094 starts).

In a word. Unbelievable.