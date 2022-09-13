Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders are still in the honeymoon phase, evident by Wentz's four touchdown performance in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz had an impressive debut for Washington, completing 27 of 41 passes for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions (101.0 rating).

Wentz is the first Washington quarterback since Billy Kilmer in 1975 to throw four touchdowns in a season opener. The Commanders have been more than pleased with how Wentz has progressed in their offense and how he's taken control in their locker room as the leader of the offense.

Whatever happened that led to Wentz's breakup with Philadelphia and Indianapolis is in the past. Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen doesn't know where the rumors of the "locker room cancer" came about regarding Wentz, but he's not seeing that after getting to know him this year.

"Yeah, I have absolutely no idea where that comes from. Sometimes I feel like the NFL can be like a high school," Allen said on Audacy's 106.7 The Fan (Washington, D.C.) Tuesday. "Like a high school. There's so much drama and just rumors and things that just quite frankly aren't true. I mean, I have no idea where that could be coming from."

Wentz didn't have a perfect day; far from it. He threw two interceptions that cost the Commanders 10 points, inexcusable throws for a veteran quarterback. Wentz bounced back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally Washington to victory, the type of play that seemed to elude him the last two seasons with the Eagles and Colts.

The sulky attitude Wentz displayed over the last few years was nonexistent.

"After he throws those two interceptions, quick memory, positive on the sideline, no pouting," Allen said. "I mean, I think you can just look at the guys around him and see how they respond to him and that tells you everything you need to know about his character."

Wentz and Washington appear to be a strong match, through one game. The Commanders are backing their quarterback through and through.