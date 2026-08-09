Commanders' Laremy Tunsil diagnosed with torn triceps, reportedly will miss most of the 2026 season

The Washington Commanders were dealt a tough blow during Saturday's practice, as star left tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps, which will require surgery and force him to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season, per ESPN.

Tunsil suffered the injury while attempting to stifle a bull rush from free-agent addition Odafe Oweh during one-on-one drills. Just five months ago, Washington made Tunsil the first $30 million-per-year offensive lineman, signing a two-year, $60.2 million extension that reset the left-tackle market. It marked the second time in his career that Tunsil became the highest-paid player at his position.

Tunsil was acquired by the Commanders from the Houston Texans via trade last offseason and started 14 games for Washington in 2025. A video of Tunsil's injury circulated around social media. It doesn't offer the clearest look at what happened, but you can see Tunsil grab at his arm while kneeling down after the rep:

Tunsil just turned 32 years old last Sunday and has long been viewed as one of the best left tackles in the NFL. The former No. 13 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins has made five Pro Bowls over 10 seasons and is viewed as the cornerstone of Jayden Daniels' protection. PFF ranked Tunsil as the sixth-best offensive tackle in 2025 after he allowed 15 total pressures and two sacks.

This is a troubling development for the Commanders, who had their 2025 season derailed by injury. After going 12-5 in 2024 with an NFC Championship appearance, Washington went 5-12 when several key players were sidelined. On the offensive side alone, Daniels missed 10 games with multiple issues, including a dislocated elbow, star wideout Terry McLaurin had the worst season of his career after being forced to miss seven games due to a quad injury, and running back Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in Week 2.

CBS Sports will provide additional analysis on this breaking story momentarily