The Philadelphia Eagles have mastered a play that almost guarantees a touchdown from the goal-line or a first down in a short-yardage situations. The play, known as the "Tush Push," is one of the more controversial in the NFL, with teams looking to get it banned.

So far, Philly is still allowed to run the play, consisting of the quarterback (in this case Jalen Hurts) getting pushed forward through the defensive line by players behind him. The quarterback is pushed though the line by the running back and tight end, who are lined up behind him.

The Eagles have mastered the "Tush Push," making it nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop, so much so that they will sometimes commit multiple penalties in their attempt. If you watched the NFC Championship game last season, you may already know the series being referenced.

The Eagles were lined up for their "Tush Push" play in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders, when penalty chaos ensued. Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen received an offsides penalty and after the call, the Eagles went back into "Tush Push" formation, coming up short. They attempted the play again and this time, Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu jumped over the line, making contact with Hurts, earning an encroachment penalty.

Allen then shifted early and with the third penalty of the goal-line attempt, the referees, seemingly fed up, issued a warning to the Commanders. The officials went so far to warning that they could award the Eagles a score if Washington continued their infractions.

The Eagles went on to score, win the game 55-23 and win the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Eagles have clear reason to want to keep this play around, other teams aren't as keen. NFL owners tabled a vote on the play in April and 16 different teams opposed a ban, but the owners are expected to discuss a potential ban in the spring meeting this week.

Luvu was asked about what he wants the outcome to be and no surprise, a player who was bested by the play wants it gone.

"My personal opinion? I think they should ban it," Luvu said, via NFL Network. "But I know the argument's going to be about, 'Hey, you guys have to stop it. Don't get us in short yardage,' and whatnot."

He went on, with strong words for the play, calling it "cheepo."

"But it's kind of like a cheepo play," Luvu said. "That's pretty much a scrum in rugby. That's how I kind of look at it. And we've got to have a scrum, too, on the other side. And the scrum is, we have a cadence where we all go at once. It's not like you hard count and this and that, where now you're getting us -- or myself -- jumping over the pile thinking that you're going to snap the ball. That's just my own personal opinion, and I'm going to leave it at that."

The owners meeting is scheduled for May 20-21 in Minneapolis.