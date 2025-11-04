The Washington Commanders will be without linebacker Frankie Luvu when they host the Detroit Lions this upcoming Sunday, as the NFL has suspended him one game following a hip-drop tackle committed during Sunday night's 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. It marked Luvu's third hip-drop tackle of the season.

The hip-drop tackle was outlawed by the NFL prior to the 2024 season. Here's how the league defines the now-illegal play:

"It is a foul if a player uses the following technique to bring a runner to the ground: (a) grabs the runner with both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and (b) unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee."

While the hip-drop tackle is technically supposed to be a 15-yard penalty, officials are not quick to throw the flag on these plays. We've seen several hip-drop tackles go unpenalized on Sundays, but then fined after the fact. That has been the case with Luvu's infractions as well.

In nine games this season, Luvu has recorded 50 tackles, two sacks, two passes defensed and three quarterback hits. With Luvu out for Week 10, it could be Jordan Magee that takes his place in the starting lineup next to the veteran Bobby Wagner.

Sunday was brutal for the Commanders. Not only did Washington fall to 3-6 and lose Luvu for one game, but quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow, wide receiver and kick returner Luke McCaffrey suffered a broken collarbone and cornerback Marshon Lattimore tore his ACL.