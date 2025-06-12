Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is finally starting to return to form after having time to recover from a nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him for seven games last season. The four-time Pro Bowler wasn't playing at his usual level in limited appearances following his trade from the New Orleans Saints after Week 9, and his movements on the field showed signs of hesitation.

"I felt a little timid, not mentally but I could tell in my game when I watch film, I could tell in how I was stepping," Lattimore said Wednesday at minicamp. "I looked timid in my game. Now, just being out there these past two days I feel way better than I did last year."

Lattimore played in just nine regular-season games last season. In addition to the hamstring injury, he also sat out Week 2 with a hip injury. He finished with a career-low in tackles (34) and didn't have an interception for the first time in his eight-year NFL career.

Lattimore had issues defending opponents' top receivers at times, most notably against Philadelphia Eagles A.J. Brown and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans. Although Washington reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1991 season, Lattimore knows his debut stretch with the Commanders didn't reflect the player the they hoped they were getting.

"I just wanted to prove that they made the right decision," Lattimore said. "I just wanted to get out there and show what I could do, but I was hurt. I don't want to make excuses. I was out there, so I was out there. If I was good enough to play I can be evaluated on that. It is what it is. I just wanted to get out there this year and show what I can do."

After a full offseason to recover, Lattimore says he feels better physically and more prepared than he was a year ago. He said he put a lot of effort into getting back into shape and regaining the explosiveness that was missing while he played through a lingering hamstring injury last season.

The difference, he says, is noticeable -- particularly in his burst and ability to come out of breaks, something that had been limited while he was battling through the injury.

"That [injury] takes a lot out of you and it takes a long time to heal," Lattimore said. "I was just trying to battle through that, but now, since I got a full offseason, I feel great. I feel explosive."