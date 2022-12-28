The Washington Commanders have returned to their original starting quarterback for Week 17, as Carson Wentz will start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the team announced. Wentz returns to the starting role over Taylor Heinicke, who had started the last nine games.

Last week, Wentz replaced Heinicke during the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Commanders have gone 0-2-1 in their last three games. Now 7-7-1, they must win their last two games to reach the playoffs.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports that if the Commanders go into Week 18 with a meaningful game, Wentz will again be the starter. Otherwise, they'll likely go with rookie Sam Howell in Week 18.

After last week's loss, Rivera said (via ESPN), "I thought Carson coming in and, haven't played in a while, was a little rusty at first and then he started to sharpen up. He showed he made quick decisions, and so that was good to see. There's still some things that he can continue to work on."

Wentz was the team's original starter this season after being acquired in a trade from the Colts. He played in six games before breaking his thumb against the Bears. He was then placed on injured reserve and was eligible to return on Dec. 17.

So far this season, Wentz has played in seven games, starting six of those matchups, with a 2-4 starting record. He has recorded 1,612 yards with 11 touchdowns six interceptions and a completion percentage of 62.9. In the nine games Heinicke has started, he has a 5-3-1 record. He has a 62.2 completion percentage with 1,859 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The two quarterbacks have similar stats, but with playoff hopes still alive for the Commanders, Rivera clearly thinks Wentz gives the team the best shot of winning. To make the playoffs, Washington has to win out, defeating the Browns this week and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.