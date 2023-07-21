Fans of the Washington Commanders had a pretty great Thursday, and new team owner Josh Harris officially took over from former owner Dan Snyder. One of Harris' first moves as the new owner was buying roughly 1,000 beers for fans at Old Ox Brewery.

After being introduced as the new owner of the Commanders, Harris called into 'Grant & Danny' on 106.7 The Fan, which was broadcasting live from Old Ox Brewery. Harris was already popular among Commanders fans, but his approval ratings only went up even more when he announced that he was buying a round for every person in the brewery.

"I'm super pumped," Harris said. "It's a great day. It's a great day for Washington football, and I'm ready to get to work. I'm heading your way. I wanna get back to Washington, my hometown, and celebrate with you guys. Let's start with me buying everyone in the brewery and the bullpen a beer."

The brewery, which was packed to the brim, had nearly 1,000 fans in attendance for the celebration. In fact, Old Ox Brewery had already been celebrating the departure of Snyder with its "Bye Dan" IPA, which initially went on sale in April.

Old Ox Brewery owner Chris Burns told The Washingtonian IPA is the perfect type of beer to describe Snyder's tenure as owner, which was full of controversy and embarrassments and lacking in success on the field. There is some citrus in the beer, which might represent some hope for the future.