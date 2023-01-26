The Washington Commanders are searching for a new offensive coordinator, and they have requested to speak to some experienced offensive minds, the most recent being San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn, per The Washington Post.

Lynn is wrapping up his first season with the 49ers, who have made the NFC Championship game with rookie Brock Purdy under center. Lynn managed the No. 8 rushing attack in the NFL this season, which of course was bolstered by the midseason addition of star running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2021, Lynn served as the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Lynn is probably most remembered for being the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-20. He went 33-31 and 1-1 in the playoffs after going 12-4 back in 2018. The 54-year-old has previously served as the assistant head coach and running backs coach for both the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. As a player, the former running back was a member of the Denver Broncos' back-to-back Super Bowl champion teams that closed out the 1990s.

Washington fired Scott Turner earlier this month after the Commanders finished with the No. 20 offense in the NFL. The unit as a whole did not meet expectations, as it averaged just 18.9 points per game, which ranked ninth-worst in the NFL in 2022.

The Commanders are also considering promoting their own quarterbacks coach, Ken Zampese, and have interest in Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and Miami Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville, among others. To check out CBS Sports' head coach and general manager interview tracker, click here.