The Washington Commanders are looking to get back on track against the Las Vegas Raiders following their Week 2 loss against the Green Bay Packers, but they have to do so without their star quarterback. Jayden Daniels is inactive due to a knee injury, meaning Marcus Mariota is under center for Washington.

Despite not having Daniels, Washington is still favored in this matchup vs. the 1-1 Raiders. Before the game, Commanders owner Josh Harris conducted an interview on NFL Network, and he virtually guaranteed that his team will win.

"I think we should win this game," Harris said. "Marcus has been around the NFL a long time, very respected quarterback, team supports him and respects him. You know, we're going to be 2-1 after this game."

Mariota has not started a game since Week 13 of the 2022 season, when he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons. The former No. 2 overall pick in 2015 out of Oregon is 34-40 as a starter over his 10 NFL seasons, and Sunday is actually somewhat of a revenge game for him, as Mariota played for the Raiders in 2020 and 2021.

The Commanders can extend their home winning streak to five games, which would be Washington's longest streak since 2015. Harris believes that will happen.