The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that they have placed star pass rusher Chase Young on the reserve/PUP list. This means that Young will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is still recovering from a season-ending ACL tear he suffered in Week 10 against the Buccaneers last year.

While disappointing for Young and the Commanders that this has come to fruition, it's a move that isn't that surprising. Earlier this offseason, head coach Ron Rivera told "The Sports Junkies" on 106.7 The Fan that he expected Young to miss "a little bit of time" to begin the year and that he'd "probably" start the year on the PUP list.

Now that Young being placed on PUP is official, he will miss the following games for the Commanders: vs. Jaguars, at Lions, vs. Eagles, and at Cowboys. Again, he could miss more games than that if he is not activated off of PUP, but four weeks is the minimum requirement before returning to action. The earliest Young could see the field is Week 5 when Washington hosts the Tennessee Titans.

When healthy, the Ohio State product is one of the more fascinating young pass rushers in the NFL. Out of the gate, he flashed his potential, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and was also named to the Pro Bowl. That was after he totaled 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games. His sophomore campaign didn't reach the heights of his rookie season and finished with 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games before going down with the injury.

Placing him on the reserve/PUP now does ensure that he'll have plenty of time to continue to heal and possibly return to 100% by the time that four-week window opens up later in the year.