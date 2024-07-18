Washington Commanders president Jason Wright will be leaving the organization following the 2024 season, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The news was first reported by the Washington Post. Wright will assume a new title as a senior adviser.

In a statement confirming the upcoming departure, Wright relayed that he will hold the same responsibilities he did as president throughout the upcoming season, which include helping the franchise complete its new stadium deal. Wright, who as Jones reported is a finalist for the job as the Green Bay Packers president, also noted that he feels like this is the right moment for him to explore his next leadership opportunity.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past four years," Wright said in a statement, via The Athletic. "Together with an amazing team of professionals, we have taken this franchise through a period of immense challenge and uncertainty and have transformed it. We've set the table for an incredibly bright future under Josh's leadership. Over just the past year, we've welcomed record numbers of fans back into our building, made meaningful improvements to the fan experience, re-engaged with corporate partners, and reconnected with the community. Most importantly, we re-established a culture of respect in this organization.

"Given all those accomplishments, that's why I am proud to announce I will remain with the team throughout the 2024-2025 season, with the same responsibilities. In particular, I look forward to helping the organization complete its new stadium deal.

"This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity. I'm extremely grateful to my Commanders colleagues, our fans, and this community for all that we have accomplished these past four years, and am looking forward to the start of a very successful season for the Burgundy and Gold."

Wright has been with the franchise since the 2020 season when the team was previously named the Washington Football Team. Not only did he help the team go through its rebranding process to the Commanders in 2022, but he also oversaw the organization as it changed ownership from Dan Snyder to current owner Josh Harris. Wright, who played seven years in the NFL, was the first Black president of an NFL team and is only the fourth former player to be named president as well.